Sparks in the Park set for Saturday in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, AR (KTAL/KMSS) – The skies over Texarkana, Arkansas will be filled with fireworks this Saturday for the annual Sparks in the Park celebration.

It’s from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Four States Fairgrounds. The firework show will begin shortly after dusk.

“This is certainly an event we look forward to sharing with thousands of individuals and families every year, so we are very appreciative of both of these organizations for their support,” said Andi Darby, senior account executive for Townsquare Media, Inc., the event company that manages Sparks in the Park. “The timing is great because it brings everyone together for a patriotic celebration the weekend prior to the July 4th holiday, giving people the option to observe Independence Day however they choose.”

Sparks in the Park includes entertainment and events for everyone. Attractions include a rock-climbing wall, bounce houses, children’s train, a giant sandbox with toys and a variety of other attractions. Red River Army Depot will provide a half dozen vehicles, including tanks, for children to climb in and for those who love history to enjoy.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.