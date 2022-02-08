TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council and African American committee is paying tribute to Black artists with their new exhibit, “The Fabric of Our Lives.”

The exhibit features work from artists in Dallas and across the country. Its purpose is to spotlight a collection of African American textile arts, including a selection of quilts, and the stories behind them.

“The stories are really the impact that we want to leave, with each person that comes through,” said Chris Wicker, the visual arts coordinator at TRAHC.

The exhibit will be on display at the Texarkana Regional Arts Center until March 12. Admission is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the TRAHC website or call 903-792-8681