Spring Lake Park in Texarkana opens new trail

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Texarkana cut the ribbon on the new Walk-Thru History Trail at Spring Lake Park Wednesday.

This historic area will have statues of facts located around the water. So people of the community can enjoy a walk while learning about different popular events in Texarkana’s history.

To enhance the appearance of the lake, new bridges, sidewalks, and waterfalls were put up. Officials say the project took years to complete.

“History is an important part of our being. You know, how the community started and how it’s progressed over the years. And we’ve had several historical events that have taken place throughout our city over the years,” said Mayor Bob Bruggeman, of Texarkana, Texa.

City officials say the goal is to connect all walk-ways from Texas A&M through downtown as a form of transportation.