Start date for construction on I-30 in Texarkana could be determined next week

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Department of Transportation officials have not yet set a date for major construction on Interstate 30 in Texarkana.

However, a spokesman said a start date may be determined as soon as next week.

The $88.9 million project will reconstruct and widen the road from four to six lanes. “We’re gonna keep two lanes in each direction like it is now, they just won’t have shoulders. We’ll move traffic over to one side and completely demolish and rebuild the other side then we’ll switch it over to … the new section once it’s completed,” said TxDOT spokesperson Marcus Sandifer.

Construction will stretch from near Kings Highway to the Arkansas line. Construction is expected to take about four years to complete.