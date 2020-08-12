State approves a loan to Riverbend Water Resources District for a new water system

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS)- The Texas Water Development Board approved a $200 million dollar in multi-year financing to Riverbend Water District for a new regional water treatment facility.

According to the Mayor of Texarkana, Texas, Bob Bruggeman the new regional water system will replace the current treatment facility located on New Boston Road.

“We are insuring a good supply of water, a drinkable pot of water for many many decades to come due to our infrastrcuture thats currently in place being very old, ” said Bruggeman.

The new water intake structure will come from Wright Patman Lake. The regional project will consist of a raw water pump station, transmission pipeline, and a 25 million gallons per day water treatment plant.

The treatment plant will be located on the grounds of The Tex Americas Center.

“Start from the Design, and doing all of the things that go on to that and the construction will be a multi-year process, our best guess at this point will be a 5-year process,” said Riverbend Water Resource District, CEO, Kyle Dooley.

City leaders not only say that the taste of the water will improve but the new plant is being built in anticipation of future development in Texarkana.

“The raw water is important because it will help support the additional businesses and manufacturing growth in the area,” said Txk Chamber of Commerce President, Micheal Malone.

