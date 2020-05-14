State of Texas offers free COVID-19 tests

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The State of Texas will offer free COVID-19 tests Friday, May 15th. This one-day testing location will be in Texarkana, Texas from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the old Excel ER right next to Hopkins Icehouse.

Testing is free for everyone! You will not be asked for insurance information but you will be pre-screened for COVID-19 symptoms. This includes fever or chills, cough, nausea, and shortness of breath. City officials said the State of Texas has a goal of testing 30,000 people per day.

“It seems like we’re almost at a plateau right now. After opening the economy back up we kind of expect to see a spike, but we haven’t seen those numbers coming in yet. We are at a steady increase, but it has been a lot slower for now than it was in April, mid-April,” said Lisa Thompson, Texarkana, Texas PIO.

Testing is by appointment only. Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test should sign-up for a time slot at txcovidtest.org.

In Texarkana, Arkansas, Walmart’s drive-thru testing site opens Friday as well. This location also requires residents to make an appointment. To sign-up visit DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss