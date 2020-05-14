State of Texas offers free COVID-19 tests

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The State of Texas will offer free COVID-19 tests Friday, May 15th. This one-day testing location will be in Texarkana, Texas from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the old Excel ER right next to Hopkins Icehouse.

Testing is free for everyone! You will not be asked for insurance information but you will be pre-screened for COVID-19 symptoms. This includes fever or chills, cough, nausea, and shortness of breath. City officials said the State of Texas has a goal of testing 30,000 people per day.

“It seems like we’re almost at a plateau right now. After opening the economy back up we kind of expect to see a spike, but we haven’t seen those numbers coming in yet. We are at a steady increase, but it has been a lot slower for now than it was in April, mid-April,” said Lisa Thompson, Texarkana, Texas PIO.

Testing is by appointment only. Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test should sign-up for a time slot at txcovidtest.org.

In Texarkana, Arkansas, Walmart’s drive-thru testing site opens Friday as well. This location also requires residents to make an appointment. To sign-up visit DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

