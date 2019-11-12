Breaking News
Still no arrests in NETX fatal home invasion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – No arrests had been made Monday after a fatal home invasion over the weekend.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at River Crossing Apartments on College Drive in Texarkana, Texas. Police said the victim, Craig Garner, 29, had just gotten married and his wife is expecting a child.

There is no known motive in the case.

Police said that according to Garner’s wife, he was shot after someone kicked in the door of their apartment.

If you have any information in the case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

