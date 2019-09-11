Students make their mark on downtown Texarkana mural

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some art students are lending their talents to a new public art display in downtown Texarkana.

Some members of the Pleasant Grove High School Art Club visited the site of the new Dr Pepper mural on the side of TLC Burgers. The beverage brand selected Texarkana as a site for its latest campaign. The mural design incorporates some elements showcasing the heritage of the twin towns.

Texarkana native Corinne Griffith, known as “The Orchid Lady of the Screen,” is featured in the advertisement. Griffith was a 1920s film actress.

Ina McDowell, executive director of Main Street Texarkana, said the artwork is a way to draw more people to the downtown area.

“Traditionally, people will buy postcards from cities that they visit,” said McDowell. “But, this is a way people, they have their own phone, they can stand in front of a mural and create their own postcard.”

The art students were given the opportunity to brush some red paint on the mural.

“This is gonna be here for a long time and we’re always gonna be able to come back and be like, ‘Hey, I painted a square. Like, that’s cool,’” said Daphne Sexson, 11th grade student.

The finished mural will be unveiled at the Dine on the Line event October 4. Bike tours will be offered that night for attendees to visit all murals in the downtown area.

