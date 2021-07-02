‘Summer Fest’ celebration in Atlanta, Texas to be held on Saturday

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chamber of Commerce expects a few thousand people at their 5th annual “Summer Fest” on Saturday.

Event coordinators say this is a community-funded event. Money is collected from local businesses and residents throughout the year.

Jill Crocker with the chamber says this event typically costs about $10,000 alone. Before additional expenses for performers and vendors. This event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“This is a good time. So let’s just celebrate it together. It’s a free event. It’s a lot of fun. You can meet your friends and family out there right under the fireworks and just have a good time,” said Crocker.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. Fireworks are at sunset.

