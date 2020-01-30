Suspect arrested for shooting man multiple times in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect accused of shooting a man multiple times outside of a home in Texarkana last week is now behind bars.

Detectives arrested 24-year-old Jkerrien Finley, of Texarkana, Texas in connection with a shooting that happened Friday morning in the 2300 block of Spruce St.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a 32-year-old man was found lying in the front yard with numerous gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and was released earlier this week.

Investigators later learned that both Finley and the victim had shot at each other inside the home.

Detectives were able to identify Finley as the shooter based upon information from the victim and the officers who pursued him into the woods.

Finely was arrested without incident after a warrant was issued on Tuesday.

Finley was booked into the Bi-State Jail for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Detention, Possession of Marijuana (more than 5 but less than 50 pounds).

Finely’s total bond has been set at $155,000 for those charges. However, he is also being held without bond on a Parole Violation warrant.

