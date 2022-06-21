TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting Monday Texarkana, Arkansas.

According to police, 29-year-old Trenkale Brunson was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Monday on an outstanding warrant Monday on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Brunson was identified by TAPD as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man who was found earlier in the day in the driver’s seat of a car that was crashed into a home in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Brunson remains held in the Miller County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.