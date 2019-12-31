Suspect behind bars after gouging man’s eye during fight in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A weekend fight lands a Texarkana man in jail after he allegedly gouged another man’s eye with his fingers.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Gavin Baber, of Texarkana Texas, for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

The fight happened Saturday morning at a home in the 2400 block of North Akin Rd.

When officers arrived, they found Baber and a 49-year-old man fighting in the street.

The officers separated the men and discovered that the older man had an injury to his left eye.

Detectives later determined that Baber and others arrived at the home shortly before the fight to pick up the victim’s stepson.

Witnesses said that the victim demanded that Baber leave the property before Baber threatened and attacked him. At some point during the fight, Baber managed to gouge the victim’s eye.

The victim was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where it was later learned that his optic nerve had been severed and that he will likely lose his eye.

Baber was booked into the Bi-State Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000 bond.

