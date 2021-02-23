Suspect in shooting death of Hope man outside of Harbor Freight arrested in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man suspected of shooting and killing another man in the parking lot of a shopping center in January has been arrested.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 20-year-old Marquis Thompson was arrested at a relative’s home Tuesday afternoon by police officers and state troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was wanted for murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Nichlos Muldrow.

Marquis Thompson, 20, is wanted by Texarkana Arkansas police for allegedly shooting a man two weeks ago. The same victim was shot in the leg last week in Texarkana Texas. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

The fatal shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 12 around 11:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of New Boston Road. TTPD officers say they received a call about a shooting outside of Harbor Freight in the Oaklawn Village parking lot, and when they arrived at the scene, they learned Muldrow was in his car when he was shot multiple times. Muldrow then drove his car into a Whataburger parking lot next door, and he crashed into a crepe myrtle tree in front of the restaurant.

Muldrow was rushed to Wadley Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries after he arrived.

Thompson was booked in the Bi-State Jail. In addition to the murder charge, he also had warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, probation violation on aggravated assault, and two felony warrants from Arkansas.

Thompson was added the Texas Ten Most Wanted List on February 4.