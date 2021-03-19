SW Arkansas food bank receives donation from Tyson Foods Corporation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tyson Foods made a donation to Harvest Regional Food Bank on Friday Afternoon.

The donation was for $40,000. According to Tem Gunter, Tyson’s Complex Human Resource Manager, the company has been donating monetarily for three years. They have given over $140,000 and 750,000 pounds of food to help ensure the mobile food pantry program stays active.

“The work that Camille and her team that Harvest Texarkana does is very impactful to not only the Texarkana area, but it also expands out and touches our members in SW Arkansas,” said Gunter.

According to Executive Director, Camille Wrinkle, the funds will support mobile pantry programs. Including pop-ups, one-day events, and on-site pantries at the Tyson facility in Nashville and Hope benefiting employees.

“We are thrilled for the partnership that we have with Tyson Foods and the support that they have given us not only in monetary donations but also in food products that help not only the Texarkana area but the 10 counties that we serve,” said Wrinkle.

“We’ve had a mobile pantry program for eight years, but in the past couple of years we have actually expanded that we started in two counties and we are now in the eight counties that we serve.”

Over the past years, Harvest officials say they have given away over five million pounds of food equaling to five million meals for the community.

“We can’t thank you enough to our partners like this that allow us and support us in our efforts to provide hunger relief,” said Wrinkle.