SWAECC to build solar array in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative (SWAECC) has reached an agreement with Today’s Power, Inc. (TPI) to begin building a one-megawatt (MW) solar array in Texarkana, Ark., the company said in a news release on it’s Facebook page on Wednesday.



“Our partnership with Today’s Power allows us to add one MW of renewable generation to our portfolio and improve the quality of life for our members. Our mission at Southwest Arkansas Electric is to provide first-class electric service to the community that is safe, reliable and affordable, “said Wayne Whitaker, SWAECC President and CEO.

The single-axis tracking array will encompass about 8 acres of land and include over 3,800 panels. The system has been designed to mitigate a portion of SWAECC’s peak demand and will produce a maximum peak power of one MW.

Officials state in the post that the solar facility will provide local generation for SWAECC members. The distribution cooperative has more than 4,531 miles of distribution lines, 139 miles of transmission lines, 35 substations, and services 32,715 meters.

Out of the 17 electric cooperatives in Arkansas, this is the 13th cooperative that TPI has developed a solar or storage project with.

Today’s Power, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc., a Little Rock-based utility service cooperative owned by 17 Arkansas electric distribution cooperatives.

SWAECC is a non-profit Corporation headquartered in Texarkana, Ark. The Cooperative was organized in 1937 by a group of farmers and businessmen from Southwest Arkansas. It serves Miller, Lafayette, Columbia, Hempstead, Little River, Howard, Sevier and Polk counties in Arkansas; Bowie and Cass counties in Texas; and McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

