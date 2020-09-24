SWAR airport to receive millions from FAA; work on new taxiway could start in weeks

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The FAA has released millions of dollars in funding for a new taxiway and terminal building at Texarkana Regional Airport.

On Thursday, the airport’s director said the facility was given the green light to get money from two different grants, totalling $6.1 million.

A $4,288,572 grant is earmarked to fund the north taxiway. “”We were ready to roll out and all we’ve been waiting for is this grant so that we could start work,” said Texarkana Regional Airport Director Paul Mehrlich. He said the taxiway will connect the runway to the new terminal site.

Work could start in two weeks, depending on weather conditions. “We are excited to get started on this next phase. I know taxiways aren’t as exciting as buildings, but it’s a piece showing we are getting closer and closer to actually getting started on that terminal building,” Mehrlich said.

Another $1,888,974 will be added to other funding already received, to start construction on the new terminal building, including slab work.

A meeting of the airport board on Thursday failed to produce a quorum, so members could not vote to accept the money released from the FAA. Mehrlich said another meeting will be called soon to take that vote.

Mehrlich added that the airport will receive another $100,000 from the CARES Act from requests covering June and July. “We have been tracking kindof what we would have had as a loss if we didn’t have that CARES Act, and year to date we would’ve lost $155,000,” he said. Mehrlich said another request for CARES Act money covering the month of August has been submitted to the federal government.