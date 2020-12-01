SWAR animal control wants you to follow the law, look after your pet as temperatures drop

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Winter temperatures have arrived, and the colder weather could be dangerous for your pets. Experts recommend that you bring them inside when the temperatures dip.



If you don’t bring your dog inside, Texarkana, Ark. Animal Control officials want you to also keep the law in mind. A city ordinance states that pet owners must have a dog house with three walls, a roof and a floor, along with food and unfrozen water to drink.

Bedding, such as hay or straw, along with a heating lamp, are highly recommended during the colder weather if your pet is outside. “Just to kindof keep the wind off of them that’s the main thing that really gets them cold … at the end of the day, they do have fur, but I mean, that’s not going to protect them against the wind and the rain and all that stuff that comes along with winter weather,” said Texarkana, Ark. Animal Control Officer Jaryn Peschel.



Smaller breeds, those with thin coats, and old or sick dogs can be especially vulnerable to cold weather. Experts say you should start monitoring the warmth available to a healthy dog when temperatures drop into the 40’s.