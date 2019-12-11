SWAR animal shelter features reduced adoption fees before Christmas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re considering adopting a homeless pet in the near future, there’s good news! Most adoption fees have been deeply discounted.

Almost all of the dogs and cats up for adoption at the Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark. have lower adoption fees. Most dogs can currently be adopted for $40, and most cats can currently be adopted for $20.



Many local businesses and volunteer groups have taken part in a project called ‘Bringing Home Santa Paws for Christmas.’ The project invites people to donate to the shelter, with their donations paying for each pet’s spay or neuter fee.



Animals are required to be fixed and have their rabies shots before adoption.



Regular shelter hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.