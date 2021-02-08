SWAR animal shelter to receive $1M

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana has been informed the facility is receiving a million-dollar donation.

The money is coming from the Neva Nell McCormick Trust, in honor of her parents, Thomas A. Green and Ida Mae Green.

Animal Care & Adoption Center Director Kayla Tucker said the facility is set to receive the official check next week. She said half the money will be used to pay back the loan on the new shelter addition currently under construction, and the other half of the money will be used to upgrade the current adoption building, along with some other upgrades.

The check presentation is set for next Wednesday, February 17.

Tucker said the shelter is one of a few organizations that are benefitting from Mrs. McCormick’s generosity.