SWAR bridge closed after severe weather

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Too much rain has caused Miller County officials to close a bridge near Fouke.

The bridge is located on Miller County Road 10, about four miles east of State Highway 71.

Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison said she plans to apply for a state grant to get the bridge replaced. “The high water, flash floods, has undermined and washed out underneath the concrete of the bridge, and with every rain this week it has worsened,” she said. “With the rain coming up this weekend, we decided to go ahead and close the bridge for the safety of the citizens.”

Harrison said workers may be able to patch the bridge so it can be reopened, but that depends on weather conditions.