SWAR city appoints new animal shelter director

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Ark. city manager has appointed an interim director at its animal shelter.

City Manager Kenny Haskin said in a news release that he has appointed Kayla Tucker to the position. The release states that she has been a volunteer at the facility for some time and she has a strong background in all phases of animal care.

The shelter’s former director resigned last week due to health reasons. The move also comes amid a public outcry from a local family after claims that their dog was euthanized.

The city recently committed to spending almost a million dollars on improvements at the shelter. 

