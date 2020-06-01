SWAR city asks for relief

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday afternoon, Texarkana, Ark. city officials passed a resolution during an online meeting, calling on Congress to allocate direct federal support to local governments.

City Manager Kenny Haskin said any money received would go directly to support general government operations. Haskin added that based on internal projections, there may be a two to three percent drop-off in sales tax revenue from last year because of the pandemic. But, he said the city won’t know for sure until they receive second quarter numbers. “Our hard liquor stores, and our grocery stores, and those dollar stores, truly are a big generator. That’s why we’re cautiously optimistic that even if we receive sort of a downward trend in terms of our sales tax collections, it may not be as impactful on us, because we don’t depend so heavily on general retail.”

The National League of Cities is encouraging local governments across the U.S. to pass resolutions asking for direct federal support.