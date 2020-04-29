SWAR city hopes to win national main street contest

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Downtown Hope, Ark. has been named a quarter-finalist in the national ‘America’s Main Streets’ contest, and downtown leaders said your vote is needed.

Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Beckie Moore said there are already plans for the $25,000 grand prize if the city wins the competition. “We have a lot right now … and that lot is in need of some love and attention. So, we would love to turn that into a pocket park so people could come and enjoy the outside,” she said.



Moore adds that the contest comes at a time when positive news is really needed, amid the pandemic. “What a blessing this contest has been. Uplifting, that’s one word I keep using quite often, it’s been a great diversion and it will continue to be.”



“Downtown is, slow,” said downtown business owner and Hope Downtown Network president Bob Erwin. He’s optimistic that Hope can win the contest. He said it already has a lot of people talking. “It may get some civic pride stirred up and get more people downtown and see what we’re doing and what we have going on,” he said.

Hope even has a celebrity endorsement from David and Christina Arquette that was posted on April 27 on their Facebook page @hopearkchamberofcommerce. The couple is encouraging people to vote for Hope in the contest.



The competition, sponsored by the national small business movement ‘Independent We Stand,’ is an effort to ensure the survival of main streets across the nation.



Online voting in the competition is already underway. The top ten cities with the most votes will be announced on May 25. The grand prize winner will be announced June 2.



To vote for Hope, Ark. in the contest, visit https://mainstreetcontest.com/profile/119. You can vote up to 25 times per day, per device.