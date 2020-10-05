SWAR city moves toward purchase of 1,500 acres

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday afternoon, the Texarkana, Ark. Board of Directors voted to allocate $100,000 to take out an option on some land in hopes of luring in a major company.

City Manager Kenny Haskin said the move is in partnership with Miller County and economic development group, AR-TX REDI. He added that the city must have land to be competitive when it comes to bringing in jobs. “It’s important that we move relatively quickly, mainly because we feel like there is a potential project out there for us to really move on,” he said.



The city’s Public Facilities Board will now secure the option on the property that Mayor Allen Brown described as a sprawling 1,537 acres. Officials said if they move toward the purchase of the land, the total cost would be $4.1 million.



Haskin said the project that the city and county are vying for would bring in 1,800 to 2,000 high-paying jobs.