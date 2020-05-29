SWAR city named finalist in national contest

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope has been named as a top ten contender in the national ‘America’s Main Streets’ contest.

The competition, sponsored by national business movement, ‘Independent We Stand,’ is an effort to ensure the survival of main streets across the nation. The winner will now be decided by a panel of judges. The decision is set to be released on June 2.



Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Director Beckie Moore said they already have plans on how to spend the prize money. “We have a lot, an empty lot, that is really pleading for a pocket park. So, we would be able to beautify the lot by placing benches and trees and tables, so people can come downtown and just have another opportunity to dine outside.” The grand prize is $25,000.

Moore encourages people to like and follow the contest’s sponsor, Independent We Stand @independentwestand, to show those that could help make the decision the support that Hope has from its own community.