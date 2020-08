HOPE/TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) - The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) will begin face-to-face classes on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, with safety protocols in place. All online courses are still scheduled to start on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Below is a summary of the protocols UAHT has implemented to support a safe return to campus this fall. For a full list of protocols, visit the UAHT Coronavirus Information Campus Updates webpage at uaht.edu/coronavirus-information before returning to campus.