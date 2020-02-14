SWAR clerk’s office preps for most romantic day of 2020

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday is Valentine’s Day, which means it’s a big day for marriage license applications in Texarkana, Ark.

The Miller County Clerk’s Office wants people to know that no appointment is necessary for people to apply for their license. They also want people to know that they are responsible for finding their own minister to perform their ceremony.

The office is expecting a lot of activity on Valentine’s Day. “It does bring out the romantics, I’ll put it that way. The romantics and, you know, if there’s ever a day they’re gonna pop the question, or she’s gonna say yes, that would be the day,” said Chief Deputy Annette Freeman.

Officials said the only thing you need is a photo ID and $65 in cash. There is no waiting period to get married in Arkansas.