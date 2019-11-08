SWAR community celebrates veterans

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Little River County on Friday, some braved the cold weather to honor or nation’s veterans.

The annual ceremony took place on the courthouse lawn in Ashdown. A Veterans Affairs official said almost a thousand veterans are registered in the county and they all deserve recognition.

Those attending Friday’s celebration hope others will stop and think about what Veterans Day really represents. “A lot of veterans, when they came back, especially Vietnam, did not get the recognition they deserve, and I feel they need the recognition,” said Little River County Veterans Services Officer Paul Foster.

Friday’s keynote speaker was former U.S. Army Colonel Bob Shirron, who now serves as Director of Afghan Programs for AECOM, a government contractor.

