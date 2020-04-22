SWAR company’s donation to make free masks available

De Queen, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A non-profit in Sevier Co. has received a grant from Weyerhaeuser to make masks and distribute them to the community.

The company has donated $1,500 to Legacy Initiatives, a community development organization focused on improving De Queen and surrounding areas. Board member Dr. Jason Lofton said the money will be used to buy material to make masks. Volunteers will provide the labor. “We know that a high percentage, maybe 80 percent of the people who get the coronavirus won’t even know that they’re sick, and those are the people who are spreading the virus. So, we want to try to protect the community.”



Volunteer Ashlee Fisk plans to help make the masks. She’s already been making them and handing them out for free for the past several weeks. “At this point I haven’t seen as many people as I would like to see wearing masks,” she said.

Along with the masks will come ear savers. Volunteer Scott Tucker started making them a few weeks ago with his 3D printer. He explained how they work. “Instead of hooking behind your ear, the actual loops … will hook into a side over here and it will bend around the person, around the back of their head.”

Tucker said the ear savers are designed to make extended use of masks more comfortable. “It can definitely … provide significant relief for those people who, you know, who are irritated by it just a little bit.”



Volunteers hope to get the protective gear to anyone in the county who’s in need. If you’d like to volunteer to make masks, you can contact @LegacyInitiatives on Facebook to find out how to get some material.



Organizers said they plan to have masks available for pickup at Lofton Family Clinic & Wellness in De Queen, Dr. Randy Walker: De Queen Family Practice and Allergy Clinic, Vaught Care Center in Horatio, and Legacy Academy in Lockesburg.