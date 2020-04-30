SWAR county closes on land for hospital, construction may be delayed

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s progress on a new hospital in Sevier County, Ark. The county closed on an 18 acre tract of land earlier this month.

Sevier County Judge Greg Ray said construction, which was set to begin this summer on the land off Highway 71 at Lee Lane, may be slightly delayed because of the pandemic. “Right now … it’s just not a good time to be trying to sell bonds because of the way the market is right now,” he said.

Last fall, voters approved the sale of over $24 million in bonds to fund the hospital’s construction, along with a sales tax to maintain it and pay back the bonds. The county recently paid almost $185,000 for the land out of the general fund. Ray said that will be reimbursed once bonds are sold. “The only thing I’m worried about is our tax, our revenues, because right now, with everything being closed … it’s a one percent sales tax, and that may be down a little bit, it’ll come back,” he said. The sales tax went into effect April 1.

The area’s former hospital, De Queen Medical Center, closed last year. Ray said having emergency service in the area is important not only for residents, but to support local industry. “There’s nobody coming to bring their jobs to Sevier County if we don’t have a healthcare facility of some sort,” he said.

The 12-bed facility is expected to employ about 100 people. Sevier County officials hope to open the hospital in late 2021.