SWAR county offers walk-in vaccination clinic this week

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Health Unit will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations this week.

Officials will administer the single dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, May 13th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The vaccine is being made available through the State of Arkansas.



Officials said they’ll have almost 400 doses on site with the ability to get more if they’re needed. No appointments are necessary.



“So far about 28 percent of Arkansans have been fully vaccinated, and that’s why we’re offering a clinic, and we’d like for everybody to come and get their vaccination, and we’ll accommodate as many people as possible,” said Miller County Health Unit Administrator Sandy McGough.

Officials said there are no residency requirements. People that have insurance are encouraged to bring their card, but officials said not having the card will not stop you from receiving the vaccination. The Miller County Health Unit is located at 503 Walnut Street in downtown Texarkana.

For more information, you can call the Miller County Health Unit at 870-773-2108, or visit http://healthy.arkansas.gov.