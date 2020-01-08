SWAR county receives 911 system upgrade

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency responders in Miller County are now working with some updated equipment.

County officials have replaced its 911 emergency communications system, which is located at the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. Money for the $145,000 upgrade was approved last year by the county quorum court. The new system has been in use since mid-December.



Officials said the old system from 2007 was outdated and the move from analog to digital gives better accuracy when it comes to locating emergency callers.

“Prior to the upgrades, we were looking at the location of a caller within a quarter of a mile and now we’re within meters, so it’s a big improvement for our first responders,” said Miller County Emergency Management Coordinator Joe Bennett. The new system was paid for by the county and the sheriff’s department.

Officials said they’re already seeing improved response times.

