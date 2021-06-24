SWAR county to hold cleanup day this weekend

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A county-wide cleanup effort is set to take place this Saturday and residents are encouraged to take part.

Officials said about 150 people have already signed up to participate and there’s room for more. Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison said people will start picking up litter around 8 a.m., and they’ll meet for lunch at the training center on County Road 10 around 11 a.m. “You don’t have to drive very far to see litter. We want to really bring awareness to the litter, stop a lot of it,” she said.

Harrison added that prizes will be given away, ranging from steaks to restaurant gift certificates. She hopes to make the effort an annual event. “It’s going to take all of us to keep Miller County clean,” Harrison said.



If you’d like to take part, you can call Harrison’s office at (870) 774-1301 and ask for Becca. Volunteers will be given a packet and a t-shirt. Organizers also remind people to wear comfortable walking shoes and clothes, a hat, along with a litter grabber, if you own one.



Motorists are also advised to slow down and drive with extra caution this Saturday.