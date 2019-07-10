SWAR deputies investigate death of baby in bathtub

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Miller County, Ark., are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl on Tuesday night.

Officials said the infant drowned in a bathtub.

“Miller County deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning involving the infant child. At that point, the patrol deputies made the decision to contact the criminal investigation division, which we then arrived on scene and took over the investigation and right now that investigation is still pending,” said Sgt. Jessie Grigsby.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the incident at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday.

The address of the home is not being released at this time and no other details were made available on Wednesday.

NBC 6 will bring you further details as they are made available.



