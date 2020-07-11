SWAR deputies issue murder warrant for man considered armed and dangerous

HOWARD CO., Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Howard County Sheriff’s Department officials said they are actively seeking Tony Barnes, 56, of Nashville on a warrant for murder.

In a news release, the department states that Barnes stood at the back door of the home of Betty Burgess, 50, on Friday morning and shot her twice with a shotgun. Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 100 block of Hwy 246.

Deputies said Barnes has a criminal history and that “local law enforcement officers are very familiar with him.” Authorities said a warrant has been issued for murder in the first degree for Barnes and a search warrant was executed at Barnes’ home on Muddy Fork Road north of Nashville.

Authorities said Barnes was last seen driving away in an orange 2008 Ford Ranger displaying Arkansas license plate 200 UVJ. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Burgess’ body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

Anyone who has information about the murder or if you see Barnes or his vehicle you are urged to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 845-2626 or dial 911.