SWAR deputy recovering after crash during pursuit

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sevier County deputy is recovering after an accident earlier this week that occurred during a pursuit.

De Queen Police said in a statement they were attempting to stop a truck on Highway 70 West on Monday that was reported stolen. Police said the stolen vehicle fled. The truck turned onto Stateline Road where the pursuit continued for several miles.

Sevier Co. Deputy Justin Gentry and other officers responded to assist. Officials said that’s when Deputy Gentry was involved in a one vehicle accident. Deputy Gentry was extricated and Air Evac transported him to a local hospital. Sheriff Robert Gentry says the deputy had surgery and is recovering at home.



On Tuesday, deputies received information regarding the location of the stolen truck. It was recovered on Miles Road. If anyone has any information regarding the stolen truck, they are urged to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 642-2213 or (870) 642-2125.