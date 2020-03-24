SWAR detention center enhances sanitation practices

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – As local government and health officials update their communities on the fight against COVID-19, they’re also fighting another enemy – misinformation.

Over the past few days, rumors have spread about possible corona virus cases at detention facilities in Bowie and Miller Counties. Officials confirm there are no COVID-19 cases at these facilities.



At the Miller County Detention Facility, officials said on Tuesday that CDC protocols are being followed closely. “Surface areas in receiving and discharge in the detention facility may be cleaned eight to ten times a day,” said Miller Co. Chief Deputy Mark Lewis.



Along with increased sanitation practices, Lewis said everyone entering the sheriff’s office or detention facility is screened. “(They) complete the CDC questionnaire with respect to travel, physical symptoms, things of that nature, and take an infrared non-contact temperature reading.”

According to Lewis, inmates have their temperature taken every day. Of the 302 inmates currently housed at the Miller Co. facility, officials said no one is currently in isolation.

Lewis added that if isolation were to be necessary at some point, the facility does have supplies. “We have begun fielding the N95 masks to detention staff personnel in the event they’re needed, Tyvek suits, which are the biohazard suits for the uniform patrol division and and the detention center if they become necessary.”



In-person visitation has been suspended at the facility. Officials said inmates can still visit with family via video and email.