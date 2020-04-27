SWAR doctor reaches out to Latino community amid pandemic

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sevier County Health Officer is teaming up with leaders in the latino community to spread factual information about COVID-19, and the partnership is very popular on social media.

Sevier County Health Officer Dr. Jason Lofton is making an extra effort to talk to the latino community about the pandemic. “The latino population is about 50 percent of De Queen’s population,” he said.

De Queen Pastor Horatio Sotello said many in his community don’t speak any english, however, they are on social media. “I would say 90 percent,” Sotell said. “We all got a Facebook.”



A recent conversation between Lofton and Sotello posted to the social media site has drawn over 12,000 views and has been shared more than 70 times. Sotello said there’s a thirst for local news in spanish and that many only hear from national or international media.



“People want to know if they’re gonna die, if they get the virus. And, the majority of people will not die,” said Lofton. He hopes to increase testing and awareness about social distancing, along with other safety measures, such as wearing masks. “He was telling us about wearing a mask, and try to stay away from a lot of social reunions,” said Sotello, referring to their online video conversation posted last week.



Lofton maintains that the biggest challenge is simply disseminating truthful information about the virus. “Somebody had a younger student ask, ‘Do you think this is real?’ Is this thing real? Of course this is real,” he said.



Lofton plans to post another update in spanish this week. You can find the conversation between Lofton and Sotello @LoftonFamilyClinic