SWAR fire official: electrical issue caused fatal fire

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency responders said electrical issues caused a fire on Sunday morning that claimed the life of one man. Two other family members in the home escaped.

The blaze broke out just before 6:30 in the 1700 block of Preston Street. Texarkana, Ark. firefighters said three people were in the home at the time, including Wanda Robinson, 67, and her two sons. Officials said her son, Kebrick Robinson, 38, was able to escape out of a bedroom window and pulled his mother out, as well. Her other son, Anton Robinson, 36, died at the scene, according to authorities.

Emergency responders said Wanda and Kebrick Robinson were transported to a local hospital by ambulance for injuries caused by smoke inhalation.

Combustible materials that ignited near an electric outlet caused the fire, according to officials. They said it took about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.