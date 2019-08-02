SWAR food bank receives $27K donation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank has received a big donation to purchase more equipment.

The group received a $27,000 check from the American Electric Power Foundation on Friday. Food bank officials said the money will be used to purchase a new fork lift and a new electric pallet jack.”It’s an opportunity for us to come in and support the great efforts of Harvest Texarkana,” said Jennifer Harland, external affairs manager for SWEPCO’s Texarkana district.

Harvest Regional Food Bank Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said her organization has seen significant growth in the number of people they serve and the new equipment will be a big help. “That will allow us to be able to actually take in more food in a more effective way and also to be able to use those electric pallet jacks on deliveries in two different areas, instead of just being able to deliver to one area at a time.”

Harvest Regional Food Bank serves counties throughout southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas.



