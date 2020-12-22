SWAR food bank to receive gift from MacKenzie Scott

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana’s Harvest Regional Food Bank has been told it’s receiving some money from MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Scott is giving away four billion dollars to hundreds of nonprofits across the United States. Harvest Regional Food Bank officials said on Monday that they are thrilled to be included. “Oftentimes this region is overlooked for gifts like this, and so we were just honored to be included,” said Harvest Regional Food Bank Executive Director Camille Wrinkle.



Wrinkle said the money will be used to address long-term needs of the food bank, such as system upgrades and replacing outdated equipment. “It takes a lot to move food to people, especially in a ten county, mostly rural area. It takes a lot of trucks, it takes freezer space, refrigeration, it takes inventory systems. All of those things need to be updated from time to time. So, this is going to help us accomplish that while also focusing on the needs of the people that we serve every day,” Wrinkle said.



Food bank officials stress that they still need continued support from the community to secure food and get it out to the people who need it. This monetary gift from Scott, she said, will allow the food bank to plan for the the future. “Sometimes it’s hard to raise money and get grants for those operational things. So, this is really going to help us make some of those upgrades and replacements that are really necessary for us to grow and to be able to complete our mission even better.”

Officials would not disclose the exact amount the nonprofit will receive, but Wrinkle said it’s going to have a lasting impact on an area that is considered high-need.



For a list of groups Scott said she will give money to, visit https://mackenzie-scott.medium.com/384-ways-to-help-45d0b9ac6ad8.