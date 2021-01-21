SWAR lawmaker discusses hot button issue with chamber

TEXARKANA, AR (KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday, members of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce gathered in an online forum to hear from District One Representative Carol Dalby.

Dalby chairs the House Judiciary Committee. She talked to those in attendance about the ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill that was just passed by the Senate earlier this week. She told the group that Arkansas already has the Castle Doctrine in place, which states that you have the right to defend yourself in your home. On this new legislation, she said her committee will likely hear the bill in early February.

“This particular bill will take out the duty to retreat, that’s the main thing that it does … my only concern with it, when I look at it, though I’m not necessarily opposed to it, is I don’t want this ‘I shoot first and then say, oh, they were the aggressor and coming after me.”’



Dalby added that she just learned from the state that Miller County is set to receive 400 additional COVID-19 vaccines in the near future.