SWAR man accused of abusing corpse in court

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a man charged in connection with the discovery of a decomposed body in a house in Texarkana, Ark.

Tony Hooker is charged with abuse of a corpse and abuse of an impaired person. In October, investigators found remains believed to be those of Christy Himes, 40. Hooker, along with Himes’ sister, were listed as her caregivers.



The remains were found at a home on Martha St. in October, during a welfare check.



Hooker remains in the Miller County Jail. He also faces a charge of sexual assault in a separate case.