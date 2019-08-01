SWAR man sentenced in negligent homicide case

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A south Arkansas man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide while intoxicated.

Prosecutors said Forrest Stewart, Jr., 64, was high on meth when he crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 67, killing James Crowe, a husband and father.

The crash happened in Miller County in November, 2017. Stewart must also pay a $15,000 fine. Prosecutor David Cotten said Stewart has already been transferred into the custody of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Crowe’s son was 18 months old at the time of the crash.

