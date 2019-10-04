SWAR man to compete in Spartan World Championship in Greece

HOWARD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Dierks, Ark. man has qualified to compete in the Spartan Trifecta World Championship to be held in Greece next month.



Keith Franklin, 31, has been training for Spartan races for years, but he’s stepping up his game for a worldwide competition. He works out four to five hours a day at a gym in De Queen. “My squat is about 350, 360, somewhere in there, and my deadlift is 415,” Franklin said.



The Ohio native has been involved in sports most of his life. So, when his friends at the gym wanted to do a Spartan race a couple of years ago, Keith was interested. “I Just got super addicted to doing a Spartan race,” he said.



After finishing three Spartan races last year, he was notified that he had qualified for the world championship. His wife Kaytlynn couldn’t believe it. She said, “I was like, are you serious?” “She thought I was joking at first,” said Keith, laughing.



But then, Keith got serious about his training and his diet. “Within 6 weeks, I dropped down from 19% body fat to 12.7% body fat,” he said.



Gym owner Mike Atkins, who has supported Keith along the way, said, “He lost about 15 pounds of weight, but his strength is right up there where it was when he was 15 pounds heavier.”



Keith said he eats 5 to 6 meals a day, stays away from sugar and gets plenty of protein. “It’s a lot of salmon and a lot of chicken, that’s what I usually cook,” said Kaytlynn.



“I gotta have 300 grams of protein a day. My carbs fluctuate with my energy levels, usually I get around 125 to 150 grams of carbs,” Keith said.



The grand prize in the race is $40,000, plus sponsorship opportunities. Keith, who will be accompanied by Kaytlynn to cheer him on, said he’s excited about the trip. Many in the community are excited for them. “He wants to be the Keith that he can be and we’re extremely proud of him here,” said Atkins.



Keith and Kaytlynn have a gofundme page to help offset the costs of the trip to Greece. You can find the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/spartan-race-trifecta-world-championship



If you’re interested in what Keith eats in a day, here’s a typical daily menu:



Breakfast:

5 eggs 360 calories

1 5.3 oz yogurt 110 calories

2 cups whole milk 300 calories

Snack:

Strawberry Whey protein 8 oz shake

120 calories

Lunch:

12 spears of asparagus 40 calories

20 oz chicken breast. 550 calories

10 oz spinach. 70 calories

Snack:

2 cups milk. 300 calories

Dinner:

16 oz salmon. 400 calories

3 cups steamed broccoli. 75 calories

1 cup cooked brown rice. 350 calories

Snack:

Strawberry Whey Protein 8 oz shake

120 calories



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.