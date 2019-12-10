SWAR marijuana dispensary approved to open

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The state of Arkansas has approved the opening of a marijuana dispensary in Texarkana.

The state lists the address for Bloom Medicinals as 410 Realtor Ave. An opening date has not been announced.



State officials recently said they may consider revoking licenses for dispensaries that aren’t open by June.



Another dispensary who is also supposed to locate in Texarkana has requested a final inspection. So far, the state said it has approved over 30,600 people for medical marijuana identification cards.