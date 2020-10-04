SWAR museum to reopen; devoted volunteer honored

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Sunday, dozens gathered to celebrate the Two Rivers Museum and honor one of its most devoted volunteers, Mary Francis McKay, who turns 90 on Wednesday.

“We wanted to use today as an event so people can see the museum, and also to honor Mary Francis McKay … we don’t really have a curator, but if we did, it would be Mary Francis,” said Wynell Choate, Little River County Historical Society Treasurer.

The Two Rivers Museum has been closed since the pandemic began and is set to open its doors again on Tuesday. The museum has numerous exhibits, including one that features every branch of the military. The location also has displays dedicated to trains, shoemaking and Indian artifacts.



The Little River County Historical Society was formed in 1969. The group fosters the increase of preservation, and collection of historic artifacts and documents. The historical society established the Two Rivers Museum in 2005 on Ashdown’s Main Street. The name ‘Two Rivers’ was chosen because of the proximity of Ashdown between the Red River and Little River. “Two Rivers Museum is probably one of the greatest things in southwest Arkansas. We don’t just have stuff from Ashdown or Little River County. We actually have things on display from the whole area,” Choate said.



The museum is scheduled to be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can keep up with the museum online at https://www.facebook.com/TwoRiversMuseum.