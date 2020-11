SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials broke ground on a new hospital in Sevier County, Ark. on Friday morning.

The new facility will offer rehab and telemedicine services. It will also feature the second baby safe haven in the state of Arkansas.



Officials said there will also be several negative pressure rooms to isolate some patients.



De Queen’s former hospital closed last year.



The new hospital could be complete as early as Spring, 2022.