SWAR officials vote to support Issue 1

Miller County, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Quorum Court passed a resolution this week in support of Issue One on the Arkansas ballot.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow for the continuation of a half-percent sales tax for roads and bridges across the state. Election day is November 3.

Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison said if the measure does not pass, it would hurt the county and city. “If this sales tax doesn’t pass, it will cost Miller county about $580,000 from our road department. That means I’d have to lay off about 5 employees. That’s 30 percent of my budget … the City of Texarkana would lose around $700,000 from their budget. So, that’s a lot of money for us to lose.”

Harrison said there would also be danger of county tax increases, if the measure doesn’t pass. “”I don’t know if the citizens of Miller County are aware, but by law, the quorum court can pass up to 3 mills, millages, for county roads. Right now, there’s only a half a mill in place … to me, it’s better, and I support the sales tax because everyone pays that instead of the land owners.”

Tuesday night, the quorum court also voted to establish an account to track COVID-19 funding. Officials said Miller County is eligible to receive $1.4 million from the state through federal CARES Act funding.



The first deadline the county must meet to apply for funding is October 31.