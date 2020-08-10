SWAR pay issue heads to court

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The issue of pay parity is on track to be settled in the courtroom.

After a conference call involving attorneys in the case on Monday, court officials said no agreement is in place.

The issue involves keeping pay the same for first responders on both sides of the state line in Texarkana. In the 1990’s, voters approved a tax to ensure the salaries of first responders in Texarkana, Ark. are equal to their counterparts on the Texas-side, which is known as pay parity.

The lawsuit claims the city mismanaged the tax revenue, and the city has filed to have a judge deem the tax unconstitutional.



In July, 2019, a judge urged both parties to try to work out a solution.